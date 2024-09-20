iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.92

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $24.69. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 152,053 shares changing hands.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $246.93 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IYZ. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 408,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,987,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,430,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 133,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 127,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,859,000.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

