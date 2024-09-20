Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Issuer Direct stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Issuer Direct has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 million. Issuer Direct had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. Research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Issuer Direct Company Profile

In related news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 709,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,416.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll bought 19,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $191,320.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 705,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,697.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp purchased 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.76 per share, for a total transaction of $40,152.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 709,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,922,416.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,153 shares of company stock worth $444,409. Company insiders own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Corporation operates as a communications and compliance company, provides solutions for both public relations and investor relations professionals in the United States and internationally. The company provides press release distribution, media databases, media monitoring, and newsrooms through media advantage platform; ACCESSWIRE, a news dissemination and media outreach service; and Webcaster Platform, a cloud-based webcast, webinar, and virtual meeting platform that delivers live and on-demand streaming of events to audiences of various sizes, as well as allows customers to create, produce, and deliver events.

