J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
J Sainsbury Price Performance
OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.71 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.
J Sainsbury Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than J Sainsbury
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.