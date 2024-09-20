J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $15.71 on Monday. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Food, Retail General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

