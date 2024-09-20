J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 397 Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 162.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 63 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 654.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 83 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.93.

DPZ opened at $411.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $427.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.04. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $330.05 and a 1-year high of $542.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

