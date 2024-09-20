J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of FVCBankcorp worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in FVCBankcorp by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 47,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sharon L. Jackson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $25,464.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,392.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 4,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $55,655.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,661.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,162 shares of company stock valued at $128,427. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

FVCBankcorp stock opened at $13.12 on Friday. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $235.96 million, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 4.44%. Sell-side analysts expect that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

