J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3,283.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,136 shares during the last quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $4,946,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $472,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,093,297 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 87,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 190.0% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 122,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 80,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VVR stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

