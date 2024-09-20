J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $221,000 Holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,038,000 after buying an additional 496,351 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VICI Properties by 16.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,920,000 after acquiring an additional 83,614 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 22.8% in the second quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 26,302 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 17.7% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 375,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.29.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be paid a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VICI

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.