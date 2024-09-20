J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $221,000 Stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 189.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,450,000 after acquiring an additional 851,313 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,096,000 after purchasing an additional 173,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,731,000 after purchasing an additional 19,045 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 644,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,324,000 after purchasing an additional 314,172 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 259,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX opened at $143.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.91 and a 200-day moving average of $134.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.32 and a fifty-two week high of $143.86.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

