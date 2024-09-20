J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $187,000 in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its position in Citizens & Northern by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 329,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 21,443 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 742,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,941,000 after acquiring an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Citizens & Northern by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Citizens & Northern by 82.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Citizens & Northern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Citizens & Northern Stock Up 1.3 %

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.46. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens & Northern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides various banking and related services to individual and corporate customers. Its deposit products include various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and lending products, including commercial, mortgage, and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments, such as commercial letters-of-credit.

