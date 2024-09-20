J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $82,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASG. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,879,000 after buying an additional 1,040,985 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,649,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after buying an additional 807,460 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 107,651 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 504,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 91,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASG opened at $5.56 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $5.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

