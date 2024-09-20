J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Separately, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EHI stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Western Asset Global High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

