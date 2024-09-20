J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.
Separately, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of EHI stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $7.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Increases Dividend
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Profile
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Global High Income Fund
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.