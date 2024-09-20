J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 160,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,774 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 149.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter.

ROBT stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.01 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

