J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 308 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 427.5% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 1,898 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total transaction of $286,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,069 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,108.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $149.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.71 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

