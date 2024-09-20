JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Receives $42.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group started coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Small Cap Consu raised shares of JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JAKK. Creative Planning purchased a new position in JAKKS Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 34.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 152,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 38,818 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 116,519 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in JAKKS Pacific by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in JAKKS Pacific by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAKK opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.03. The company has a market capitalization of $282.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.34.

JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.22). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $148.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

