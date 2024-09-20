Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Director Sells C$817,380.54 in Stock

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Al Pilato sold 24,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.41, for a total transaction of C$817,380.54.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock opened at C$33.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$28.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.76. Jamieson Wellness Inc. has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$35.20. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Get Jamieson Wellness alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JWEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$35.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Jamieson Wellness from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.50 to C$36.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jamieson Wellness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.36.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamieson Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamieson Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.