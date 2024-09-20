Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 10%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 252,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 250,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).
Jangada Mines Stock Up 10.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. The company has a market cap of £2.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.
About Jangada Mines
Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jangada Mines
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.