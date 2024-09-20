Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Up 10%

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) rose 10% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.10 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). Approximately 252,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 250,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Jangada Mines Stock Up 10.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.43. The company has a market cap of £2.84 million, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.31.

About Jangada Mines

(Get Free Report)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.