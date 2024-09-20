JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JD. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on JD.com from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Shares of JD stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.79. JD.com has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $8.57. JD.com had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 812.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

