JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “market outperform” rating and a $288.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 45.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BGNE. Citigroup upped their price target on BeiGene from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BeiGene from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.21.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BGNE

BeiGene Stock Performance

BeiGene stock opened at $198.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.98. BeiGene has a one year low of $126.97 and a one year high of $215.00.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.27) by $1.12. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 14.93% and a negative net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $929.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.64) EPS. BeiGene’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BeiGene

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $67,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,351 in the last 90 days. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BeiGene

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 51.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeiGene during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BeiGene

(Get Free Report)

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.