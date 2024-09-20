Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 0.8% Following Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.8% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $5.18 and last traded at $5.22. Approximately 598,675 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,475,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Specifically, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 6,025 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $32,113.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,474 shares in the company, valued at $253,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.22.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its holdings in Joby Aviation by 1,018.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 677,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 616,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 55,340 shares in the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Free Report)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.