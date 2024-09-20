John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.88

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $33.44. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 45,767 shares.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.
