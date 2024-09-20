John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.88

Shares of John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $33.44. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $33.17, with a volume of 45,767 shares.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.36.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 89,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.55% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

