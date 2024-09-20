John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.44

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $11.60. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 37,206 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17.
John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust
About John Hancock Income Securities Trust
John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.
Featured Articles
