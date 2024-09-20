John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.44

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $11.60. John Hancock Income Securities Trust shares last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 37,206 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.1132 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 66.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,388,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,552,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 85,082 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

