John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.34

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and traded as high as $22.69. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 106,345 shares trading hands.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.

Get John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $434,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $622,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 6.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 46.4% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.