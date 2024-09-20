John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.34

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.34 and traded as high as $22.69. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 106,345 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
