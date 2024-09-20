John Laing Infrastructure Fund (LON:JLIF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $142.60

Shares of John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (LON:JLIF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 142.60 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 142.60 ($1.88). John Laing Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at GBX 142.60 ($1.88), with a volume of 4,631 shares.
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 142.60.
About John Laing Infrastructure Fund
John Laing Infrastructure Fund Limited (JLIF) is an infrastructure fund. The Fund invests in public-private partnership (PPP) projects in the United Kingdom, North America and Continental Europe. The Fund invests in sectors, including health, education, justice and emergency services, transport, regeneration and social housing, government buildings and street lighting.
