John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Shares Gap Down to $46.74

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.74, but opened at $45.19. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 10,501 shares changing hands.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.40 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a $0.3525 dividend. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $2,361,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 257.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

