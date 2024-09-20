Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Newport Trust Company LLC

Newport Trust Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,056,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297,843 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 0.8% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $336,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JCI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1,512.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after buying an additional 50,802 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $74.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $75.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64. The company has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,364.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,860 shares of company stock worth $8,333,834 in the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

