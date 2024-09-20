Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Gap Up to $99.81

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $99.81, but opened at $105.00. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz shares last traded at $99.23, with a volume of 404,506 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $159.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.30 and a 200 day moving average of $123.41.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $966.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Equities analysts expect that Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.7916 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter worth about $64,051,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,577,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,051,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the first quarter valued at $19,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.