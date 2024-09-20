JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by SilverOak Wealth Management LLC

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 6,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %
JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $210.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $225.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $211.49 and its 200-day moving average is $201.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $604.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The company had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
