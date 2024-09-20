JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 210,452 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 294,548 shares.The stock last traded at $64.56 and had previously closed at $64.77.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 225,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 163,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares during the period.

About JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

