JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,197 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $42,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,985 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 455,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Finally, BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,340,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.54 and a 200 day moving average of $50.42. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

