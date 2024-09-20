Judges Scientific plc Announces Dividend of GBX 29.70 (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Judges Scientific Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 9,871.50 ($130.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £104.51 and a 200 day moving average of £107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,847.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,300 ($96.43) and a fifty-two week high of £122.50 ($161.82).

Insider Transactions at Judges Scientific

In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £110 ($145.31) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($581.24). Company insiders own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JDG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Judges Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a £122.30 ($161.56) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £124 ($163.80) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

