Judges Scientific plc Announces Dividend of GBX 29.70 (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 29.70 ($0.39) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of Judges Scientific stock opened at GBX 9,871.50 ($130.40) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £104.51 and a 200 day moving average of £107.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £655.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,847.22, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,300 ($96.43) and a fifty-two week high of £122.50 ($161.82).
In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby acquired 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £110 ($145.31) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($581.24). Company insiders own 21.88% of the company’s stock.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centres; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
