Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Shares Up 2.1%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,094 ($14.45) and last traded at GBX 1,084 ($14.32). Approximately 11,803 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 29,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,062 ($14.03).
A number of research analysts have weighed in on JET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,119 ($14.78) to GBX 1,336 ($17.65) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 1,700 ($22.46) to GBX 1,780 ($23.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.
