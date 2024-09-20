K2 Gold (CVE:KTO) Trading Up 15%

K2 Gold Co. (CVE:KTO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 15% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 44,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 66,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

K2 Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About K2 Gold

K2 Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold exploration projects in Canada and the United States. It also explores for silver metal. The company's flagship property is the Mojave Gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,780 hectares located in California.

