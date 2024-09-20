Kellie J. Logerwell Sells 8,000 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) VP Kellie J. Logerwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $515,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

H&R Block Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.49% and a negative return on equity of 220.05%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is 34.32%.

H&R Block declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&R Block

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in H&R Block by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 270.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 580,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,496,000 after acquiring an additional 494,457 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

