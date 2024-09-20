Kendall Capital Management Buys New Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOMD. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the second quarter worth $2,412,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,881,000 after acquiring an additional 320,900 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 472,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 151,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Nomad Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.78. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $810.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.21 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Nomad Foods’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

Read Our Latest Report on Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.