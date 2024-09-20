Kendall Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PII. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,924,000 after buying an additional 94,680 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 140,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Polaris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:PII opened at $85.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.51. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.90 and a 1 year high of $107.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.