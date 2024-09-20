Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,196,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 8,657,091 shares.The stock last traded at $37.65 and had previously closed at $37.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,937,000 after purchasing an additional 730,112 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,654,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,487,000 after buying an additional 12,259,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,648,000 after buying an additional 317,837 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

