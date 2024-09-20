Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX) Stock Price Down 30.1%

Key Energy Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 30.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. 755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Key Energy Services Trading Down 30.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.18.

Key Energy Services Company Profile

Key Energy Services, Inc operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers.

