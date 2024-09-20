Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$40.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keyera from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

In related news, Senior Officer Eileen Marikar sold 1,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.70, for a total transaction of C$74,953.79. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$41.32 on Friday. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$30.08 and a 1 year high of C$41.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.96. The company has a market cap of C$9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.08. Keyera had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Keyera will post 2.1977492 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from Keyera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.60%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

