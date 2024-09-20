Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.55.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $21.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.68.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Sital K. Mody sold 21,413 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $455,026.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,841.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sital K. Mody sold 25,169 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $529,555.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Free Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.