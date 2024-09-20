King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.22% of Reliance worth $36,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,693,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,270,000 after buying an additional 184,509 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 289,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,816,000 after buying an additional 127,422 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 885,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,746,000 after buying an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,473,000 after buying an additional 61,687 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $286.01 on Friday. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.14 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $287.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.73 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

RS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Reliance from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.40.

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

