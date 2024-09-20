King Luther Capital Management Corp Decreases Stake in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,561,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of TXO Partners worth $51,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXO. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,346,000. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in TXO Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 135,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in TXO Partners by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after purchasing an additional 70,918 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO Partners Price Performance

Shares of TXO Partners stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.05. TXO Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.56.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The business had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million. Analysts forecast that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -38.97%.

Insider Activity

In other TXO Partners news, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bob R. Simpson purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners Profile

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Further Reading

