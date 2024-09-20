King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $29.76 Million Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,681 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $29,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 137 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.71.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.55. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

