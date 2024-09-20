King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $30.32 Million Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 533,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 141,213 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $30,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Nutanix by 18,916.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk downgraded Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $714,968.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -842.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.19. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.90.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

