King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $40.12 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

King Luther Capital Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 541,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,573 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $40,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth $34,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock opened at $77.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $87.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.29.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.65%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,281.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $508,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,391 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,135.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan L. Schwarz sold 14,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,049,657.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,281.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.23.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

