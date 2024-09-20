Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the August 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNSL. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $443.38.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.1 %

KNSL opened at $453.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $450.89 and its 200 day moving average is $436.01. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $325.01 and a fifty-two week high of $548.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.23. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $384.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.99%.

Institutional Trading of Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Further Reading

