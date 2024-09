Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME) Insider Damian Banks Acquires 45,845 Shares

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited (ASX:KME – Get Free Report) insider Damian Banks purchased 45,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,217.65 ($13,660.57).

Damian Banks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 5th, Damian Banks acquired 139,052 shares of Kip McGrath Education Centres stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$61,321.93 ($41,433.74).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.57.

Kip McGrath Education Centres Limited provides tutoring services in Australasia, Europe, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides tutorial assistance in English and Maths to primary and secondary students; and online tutoring services. It also sells and services to franchise network.

