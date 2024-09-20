Kistos (LON:KIST) Trading Down 0.8%

Kistos Holdings Plc (LON:KIST – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 125 ($1.65) and last traded at GBX 126 ($1.66). 167,211 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 170,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.68).

Kistos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 130.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 143.39. The company has a market capitalization of £102.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -496.00 and a beta of 0.33.

About Kistos

Kistos Holdings Plc focuses on development and production of gas and other hydrocarbon reserves in the United Kingdom, Norway, and the Netherlands. Kistos Holdings Plc was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

