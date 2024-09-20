KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr Sells 5,800,000 Shares

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $132.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $133.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after buying an additional 11,134,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $344,354,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at about $217,004,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,290 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.27.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

