KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:KREF opened at $12.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 392.62, a quick ratio of 392.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $14.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($1.87). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.47 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently -217.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KREF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,617,000 after buying an additional 178,603 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 804,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 104,360 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 545,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 356,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 84,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 42,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

