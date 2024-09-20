kneat.com (TSE:KSI) Shares Up 0.4%

kneat.com, inc. (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.89 and last traded at C$4.86. 13,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 55,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.84.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded kneat.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.65 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$416.75 million, a PE ratio of -30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.11.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.45 million. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that kneat.com, inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

kneat.com, inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers the Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

